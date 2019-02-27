|
Linda Lee Baker
River Vale - Linda Lee Baker (née Leach), beloved wife, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 62.
She was born November 19, 1956 in Hartford, Connecticut, daughter of the late Stratton and Fern (Lanagan) Leach, and grew up in New Milford, New Jersey. Her most recent residence was in River Vale, New Jersey, where she lived for the past nineteen years. Linda's professional career spanned over twenty-five years in the hospital finance industry, including ten years as Director of Budgets and Reimbursements at Englewood Hospital.
Linda deeply loved her family and friends. She adored her husband, Peter, with whom she shared twenty-six years of a joyous and wonderful marriage. She shared a loving bond with her sisters Cheryl and Donna, who both cherished her. She dearly loved her stepson, Bryan, as if he were her own son. She treasured her niece Michelle and her grand-niece and grand-nephew, Katie and Christopher.
Linda was passionate about gardening, travel, keeping abreast of news and politics, and spending time at the beach. When traveling, she loved to window shop by day and dine al fresco at night. She was perhaps most at peace while listening to and watching ocean waves come ashore. Linda was also well-known and admired for her wonderful sense of style and fashion, traits that extended to both her wardrobe and her home. She was fun, kind, spirited, passionate, inquisitive, and loyal. She had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh.
Survived by her beloved husband, Peter Baker; stepson, Bryan Baker; sister Cheryl Soloff (Clifford Soloff); niece Michelle Rogers (Shane Rogers); grand-niece and -nephew, Kaitlyn and Christopher Rogers; nephew Zachary Leach; sisters-in law Karen Baker (Jack Mitchell), and Donna Baker; and brother-in-law Adam Baker. She was predeceased by her sister, Donna Leach.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2 - 6 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, N.J. 07675. Cremation and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Linda's memory to the .