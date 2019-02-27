Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lee Baker


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Lee Baker Obituary
Linda Lee Baker

River Vale - Linda Lee Baker (née Leach), beloved wife, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 62.

She was born November 19, 1956 in Hartford, Connecticut, daughter of the late Stratton and Fern (Lanagan) Leach, and grew up in New Milford, New Jersey. Her most recent residence was in River Vale, New Jersey, where she lived for the past nineteen years. Linda's professional career spanned over twenty-five years in the hospital finance industry, including ten years as Director of Budgets and Reimbursements at Englewood Hospital.

Linda deeply loved her family and friends. She adored her husband, Peter, with whom she shared twenty-six years of a joyous and wonderful marriage. She shared a loving bond with her sisters Cheryl and Donna, who both cherished her. She dearly loved her stepson, Bryan, as if he were her own son. She treasured her niece Michelle and her grand-niece and grand-nephew, Katie and Christopher.

Linda was passionate about gardening, travel, keeping abreast of news and politics, and spending time at the beach. When traveling, she loved to window shop by day and dine al fresco at night. She was perhaps most at peace while listening to and watching ocean waves come ashore. Linda was also well-known and admired for her wonderful sense of style and fashion, traits that extended to both her wardrobe and her home. She was fun, kind, spirited, passionate, inquisitive, and loyal. She had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh.

Survived by her beloved husband, Peter Baker; stepson, Bryan Baker; sister Cheryl Soloff (Clifford Soloff); niece Michelle Rogers (Shane Rogers); grand-niece and -nephew, Kaitlyn and Christopher Rogers; nephew Zachary Leach; sisters-in law Karen Baker (Jack Mitchell), and Donna Baker; and brother-in-law Adam Baker. She was predeceased by her sister, Donna Leach.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2 - 6 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, N.J. 07675. Cremation and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Linda's memory to the .
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now