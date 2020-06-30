Linda M. (Faist) Oswald
Clifton - Linda M. (Faist) Oswald, 73, of Clifton passed away on June 27, 2020. Born in Hackensack and raised in Carlstadt, Linda has been a resident of Clifton since 1966.
Beloved wife for 54 years of Joseph Oswald. Devoted mother of Steven J. Oswald and his wife Susan of Asbury, NJ, and Christine Oswald of Bear, DE. Dear sister of Douglas Faist of Carlstadt and the late Eugene Faist.
Cremation was private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.