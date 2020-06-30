Linda M. (Faist) Oswald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda M. (Faist) Oswald

Clifton - Linda M. (Faist) Oswald, 73, of Clifton passed away on June 27, 2020. Born in Hackensack and raised in Carlstadt, Linda has been a resident of Clifton since 1966.

Beloved wife for 54 years of Joseph Oswald. Devoted mother of Steven J. Oswald and his wife Susan of Asbury, NJ, and Christine Oswald of Bear, DE. Dear sister of Douglas Faist of Carlstadt and the late Eugene Faist.

Cremation was private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved