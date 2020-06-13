Linda Mary Voorhis
Linda Mary Voorhis

Linda Mary Voorhis, a long-time resident of Hawthorne, died Monday, June 8, at her home in Galloway after a lengthy illness. She was 74.

Born in Paterson to William Gulino Sr. and Rose Nutile Gulino, Linda attended William Paterson University and was graduated from St. Luke's High School in Ho-Ho-Kus in 1963. A former employee of The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, she lived most of her life in Passaic and Bergen counties. After raising her family and retiring to the Smithville section of Atlantic County 19 years ago, she became president of the Devonshire Condominium Association, where she was known as an avid competitive bridge player. With her husband of 42 years, William Voorhis, Linda enjoyed travel and loved to cook for family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Laura Shovan of Clarksville, Md.; her brother and sister-in-law, William and Sharon Gulino; two grandchildren, Robert and Julia Shovan, and nephew William A. Gulino, as well as her uncle and his wife, Sam and Teresa Nutile, and many first cousins.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. A memorial service is being planned for the Hawthorne area. Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
