Gaithersburg, MD - McCoy, Linda (Halma), 71, of Gaithersburg, MD passed on to her heavenly home on Sat. Nov. 23 after a 5 month battle with cancer. Born in NJ to the late Cornelius and Helen Halma. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael, her son Chris and his wife Mel of Australia, her daughter Stephanie of Gaithersburg and 2 dearly loved grandchildren, Toby and Finn. Also survived by her siblings Ruth Halma of Prospect Park, Joan (Bob) Vander Haak of Washington State, Barbara Halma of Hawthorne and Edward (Deborah) Halma of East Hanover. Family and friends may visit at the Vander Plaat Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes on Sat. Nov. 30 starting at 10:00. A memorial service will be held at 11:00.