Linda McGuire
Wayne - Linda McGuire (nee Killian) 68, of Wayne, NJ, passed away on Monday May 18, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ, and lived in Lincoln Park before moving to Wayne 30 years ago. Linda was a preschool teacher for Packanack Co-op for 10 years retiring in 2010. She enjoyed being a class mother for both of her girls at the Packanack Elementary School.
Linda was a devoted wife and mother. Everyone whom she touched understood the light she brought to every room. There is not one person she met in life that didn't automatically love her and her kind spirit. An angel on earth and now an angel in heaven. Beloved wife of Thomas McGuire. Devoted mother of Karly McGuire and her fiancé Stefan Djuric, and Katie McGuire. Loving sister of Richard Killian and his wife Regina, and Lance Killian. She is predeceased by her parents Richard and Mildred Killian. All services are private. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com
Wayne - Linda McGuire (nee Killian) 68, of Wayne, NJ, passed away on Monday May 18, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ, and lived in Lincoln Park before moving to Wayne 30 years ago. Linda was a preschool teacher for Packanack Co-op for 10 years retiring in 2010. She enjoyed being a class mother for both of her girls at the Packanack Elementary School.
Linda was a devoted wife and mother. Everyone whom she touched understood the light she brought to every room. There is not one person she met in life that didn't automatically love her and her kind spirit. An angel on earth and now an angel in heaven. Beloved wife of Thomas McGuire. Devoted mother of Karly McGuire and her fiancé Stefan Djuric, and Katie McGuire. Loving sister of Richard Killian and his wife Regina, and Lance Killian. She is predeceased by her parents Richard and Mildred Killian. All services are private. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 24, 2020.