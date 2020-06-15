Linda Pollard
Linda Pollard

Garfield - Linda Marshall Pollard (nee Hodges), 72, of Garfield passed away on Friday June 12, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City, she's been a resident of Garfield for many years. She worked as a EEG and EKG Technician for Holy Name and Englewood Hospitals.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Pollard, loving mother of Denise Sanfilippo, her husband Robert , Dawn Schiller, Lisa Tommolillo, her husband Claudio, Danielle Sanfilippo Sheldon and Carl Marshall, dear sister of Joanne Dippel and husband Renne, John Hodges and partner Pam and the late Joyce Riccardi.

Also survived by the loves of her life, her 9 grandchildren: Joshua, Ashleigh, Karynne, Gabriella, Ryan, Brian, Brianna, Nicoletta and Anthony plus many nieces and nephews.

Visiting Wednesday 5 to 9 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home,Inc. 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park (limit is 50 people at a time and masks are required). Funeral Thursday 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. (Limit of 50 people in church) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated in Linda's name.

www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
