Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Linda Rose Anopolsky

Linda Rose Anopolsky passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13 with her family by her side. A beloved wife of 58 amazing years to Martin Anopolsky, cherished daughter of the late Herman and Rachel Firsty and sister to Cynthia Diamond, Linda was the devoted mother of Beth Anopolsky Greenberg and Sanford Anopolsky. A loving grandmother to Maya, Robert and Max Anopolsky and Emily, Jonathan and Cameron Greenberg, Linda was born in the Bronx, New York and lived in Woodcliff Lake, NJ for over 40 years. Linda held leadership positions in Women's League for Israel including her time as treasurer. Linda spent much of her free time with family and as a great admirer of the arts, regularly attended many of the art museums and theaters in New York City. Linda was kind, caring and loved by many.

Funeral services will be held at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral home on Thursday, October 17th at 11 a.m. in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Memorial contributions in her name can be made to: 2ndstage in honor of Linda Anopolsky and found at http://bit.ly/LindaAnopolsky or call 212-787-8302, x241.

She will be missed.
