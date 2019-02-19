Services
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-2224
Linda Rose Gaita Obituary
Linda Rose Gaita

Little Falls - Linda Rose Gaita, 68, of Little Falls, passed away February 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. Survived by her devoted husband, Carmen J. Gaita. Loving mother of Lauren Gaita-Klaus and her husband, Thomas and Steven Gaita. Adored grandmother of Carlin McKenna Klaus. Beloved daughter of Rosalie and the late Angelo Pizzi. Caring sister of Anthony Pizzi and his wife, Joyce, Joni Macchia and her husband, George, and sister-in-law, Lucille Gaita. Cherished aunt of Gregg Pizzi, Michael Pizzi and his wife, Pam, Robert Pizzi and his wife, Michelle, and Kevin Macchia. She will be dearly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Born in Passaic, Linda has lived in Little Falls for the past 45 years. Linda was a 3rd grade teacher at Washington Elementary in Lodi before buying and becoming Co-Owner of Gaita Memorial Home in 1974.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church and former member of Little Falls Junior Women's Club. Linda was heavily involved in her children's organizations, such as the PTA and always was a Class Mom. She enjoyed dinners with her girlfriends - the "Crazy Eights".

She was a devoted Elvis Presley and New York Yankees fan. Linda enjoyed trips to Graceland, Marco Island, and caring after her Yorkie Terriers.

Above all else, her family was always her top priority.

Her family will receive their friends Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4-9 pm at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, 473 Main Street, Little Falls - please meet directly at church. Entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum, Totowa. Because of her deep love for her granddaughter and all children, donations can be made in Linda's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or online at . www.gaitamh.com
