Linda Straut (nee Schucht)
Mahwah - Linda Straut (nee Schucht), 77, "fought like hell" and succumbed to her illness on May 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Brian Straut and Stacey Baez and husband David. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Mackenzie Baez. Linda worked for 25 years at the Mahwah Public Library. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Linda to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.