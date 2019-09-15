|
|
Linda Susan James
Wilmington , NC - Linda Susan James, age 68, moved on from this life peacefully August 27th, 2019. Born August 12th, 1951 in Newark, NJ to William & Melvina James.
Linda was a pillar of strength who had an enormous capacity for Loving all. Linda often spoke for those with no voice as well as stood beside and supported those who could not stand for themselves. She was a crusader for animals and gave of herself fully to help anyone she could. Linda was a survivor and did not lose her current battle but chose to finally take a long, deserved rest before taking up her next crusade.
Linda was a devoted mother and sister and was preceded in death; by her husband William Toll, sister, Sandra Reed, brother, William(Billy) James Jr; is survived by her Loving companion Michael Troja; sister, Debbie Van Handel & husband Billy, sister, Amy Fillingame, brother, David James; Daughter, Tanya Gruntfest; Son, John Gruntfest, wife Kim; Grandchildren, Taylor, Mya & Jakob Gruntfest; Nephews & nieces, James, Billy, Jessica, David, Mathew, Alan & Jillian.
Linda was a beautiful, courageous woman with many adoring friends who she cherished deeply. Linda had an incredibly strong work ethic, uniquely inspirational passion and unmatched energy that could not be contained. She lived life to its fullest.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony held in Wilmington, NC on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local ASPCA, Food Bank, Homeless Shelter or donate.oceanconservancy.org