Linda Vitellone
Linda Vitellone

Clifton - Vitellone, Linda, 100, of Clifton, passed away on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Vitellone. Loving mother to Joseph Vitellone of Clifton and Nina Colgary & her husband Timothy of Wayne. Dear sister of the late Adeline De Vita. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jonathan, Kara& Christine and two great-grandchildren, Katherine & Alyssa.

Linda was born in Bagnoli del Trigno, Italy and came to the United States in 1930, at the age of 10, she grew up on Center Street in Botany Village, she lived in Clifton her entire life. She worked as a mender in the Fortsman Mills and later in the shipping department of Shulton from where she retired in 1982. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church and a founding member of Botany Village Leisure Club where she was the hospitality hostess during her years of membership.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Friday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visiting on Thursday from 4 PM to 8 PM.

www.marroccos.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
