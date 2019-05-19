|
|
Linda Winkler Pietruszka
Hawthorne - Linda Marie Winkler Pietruszka (nee Edwards), 67, of Hawthorne, died peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Born on January 27, 1952 in Paterson, New Jersey to the late Josephine (2002) and Henry (1999) Edwards, she was raised in Paterson and graduated from Kennedy High School. Upon completion from high school, she enjoyed creating beautiful floral arrangements at a local flower shop. Linda then began working in the family business while raising her boys.
Linda enjoyed line dancing, spending time traveling, relaxing at her camper in the Poconos, and taking her chance on winning in Atlantic City.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Edward Pietruszka of Hawthorne, two children; Thomas Winkler and his wife Allison of N. Haledon and Dean Winkler and his wife Diana, of Lake Hiawatha, two step- daughters, Dawn Hoefler and her husband Jason of Fair Lawn and Carolyn Martin and her husband Jeffrey of Florida, 14 grandchildren; Kaitlyn Hoefler, Jason Hoefler, Daniel Winkler, Andrew Hoefler, Thomas Winkler, Jr., Dylan Winkler, Briana Martin, Braydon Winkler, David Winkler, Emma Winkler, Jeffrey Martin, Ava Winkler, Addison Martin, and the late Brantley Martin (2014), two sisters; Joann VanSoelen and Deborah Kosa, three brothers; Bruce Edwards, John Edwards, and the late Raymond Edwards (2003), and a large family that includes nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Friends may visit with the family at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3-6pm. There will be a Memorial Service at 5:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in memory of Brantley Martin, to The March of Dimes Foundation. www.delozito.com