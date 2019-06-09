|
|
Lisa A. Martin
Ridgewood - Lisa A. Martin beloved wife, mother, sister and friend passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood NJ. She lived in Oak Ridge and Lake Hopatcong, NJ for the last 24 years.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Martin, children Alexi and Brandon; sisters, Lynne Emmons, Pam Sfugaras and husband Steven, Melissa Kuhn; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Shane, mother Priscilla Kuhn and father Robert Kuhn.
Lisa was 57 and a graduate of William Paterson University, she taught in NJ and NY states before starting a family. She was a member of Green Pond Bible Chapel and two bible study groups.
Lisa loved walking her dog, Midnight, in her Lake Hopatcong neighborhood. Her sense of humor and quick wit, always present smile and caring ways will be remembered and sorely missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Lisa's life will be held on June 15, 2019 at 2pm at Green Pond Bible Chapel, 1083 Green Pond Road, Newfoundland, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to her children (c/o [email protected]) or to Green Pond Bible Chapel.
Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos.