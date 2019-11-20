Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Tester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa A. Tester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa A. Tester Obituary
Lisa A. Tester

Leonia - Tester, Lisa, A. nee:Avignone, age 54, of Leonia, on Tuesday November 19, 2019. Beloved Daughter of Teresa and the late James Avignone. Cherished mother of Matthew Tester. Dear sister of Christopher Avignone and his wife Janine. Adored aunt of Amanda & Veronica. The family will receive their friends on Friday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to assemble Saturday in All Saints Episcopal Church (Park Ave Leonia) at 10 am for services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -