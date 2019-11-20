|
Lisa A. Tester
Leonia - Tester, Lisa, A. nee:Avignone, age 54, of Leonia, on Tuesday November 19, 2019. Beloved Daughter of Teresa and the late James Avignone. Cherished mother of Matthew Tester. Dear sister of Christopher Avignone and his wife Janine. Adored aunt of Amanda & Veronica. The family will receive their friends on Friday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to assemble Saturday in All Saints Episcopal Church (Park Ave Leonia) at 10 am for services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com