Upper Montclair - Lisa Hagan Pond, 63, of Upper Montclair, NJ, passed away on September 26, 2020 at Hackensack University Hospital.



Lisa Hagan Pond never mistreated a soul; she always put others before herself. Selfless, kind, courageous, loving, goofy, are just a few words to describe the wonderful spirit that was Lisa. Every person Lisa encountered was touched by her sweetness. Her smile always lit up a room and she was always seen in something stylish. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, then moved to Columbia, South Carolina where she later attended the University of South Carolina. There she strengthened her skills in the fine arts and won Best In Show from the University of South Carolina Fine Arts. Some time after graduating she headed to New York City to start her business in window displays, begin modeling, and to be with the love of her life. Eventually, she made her way to Montclair, New Jersey to start a family and never looked back. Her creativity and business in window display brought her across the globe. She was easily inspired but inspired many others herself. Lisa was a force to be reckoned with; she was a soldier, anything thrown at her she marched on. Words can not do justice to describe the strength she possessed and the love she radiated.



Lisa was predeceased by her father, Harold "Bo" Hagan. She is survived by her husband, James Pond of Upper Montclair, NJ, her daughter Riley Rose Hagan Pond of Upper Montclair, her mother Doris Hagan of Columbia, SC, and her sister Diana Miller of North Augusta, SC. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 12-3PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.









