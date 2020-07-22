Lisa Scaravelloni
Garfield - SCARAVELLONI, Lisa, age 55, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on July 21, 2020. Lisa was an Administrative Manager 26 years for Costco in Clifton, and a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Lisa is predeceased by her father, Fred Scaravelloni in 1998, and significant other, Richard Obsuth. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Alexis Obsuth, her beloved mother, Antoinette Scaravelloni, and a dear sister, Laurie Plancher. Lisa was an aunt to Stephanie Plancher, a great-aunt to Gianna Plancher, and is survived by many cousins and friends. Visiting Friday 2 to 6 pm with a 5:30 pm chapel service. Private cremation. The Scaravelloni family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com