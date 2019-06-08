|
|
Lisco R. "Bushcat" Russell II
Eagle Rock - Lisco R. "Bushcat" Russell II, age 63 of Eagle Rock, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 following a long illness. Lisco is survived by his wife of 41 ½ years, Marguerite Dispenza Russell.
A service celebrating Lisco's home going will be 2:00 pm Saturday, June 8 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service beginning at 12:00 noon Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to ,
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Eagle Rock Fire and Rescue, 14762 Church St, Eagle Rock, VA 24085; or to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation,
Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
