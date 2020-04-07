|
Lois A. Banca
East Rutherford - Lois A. Banca (nee Richard), 86, of East Rutherford for over 60 years, passed away at home on April 5, 2020. Prior to retiring, she was an Insurance Clerk for Heights Medical Associates in Hasbrouck Heights. Lois was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R. C. Church in East Rutherford, a member of the Rosary Altar Society, the St. Joseph's Mothers' Club, the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the East Rutherford Seniors. Beloved wife of the late Adolph T. Banca. Loving mother of Doreen Banca and husband Michael Monteiro, Linda Banca, Thomas Banca and wife Nancy and Jane Conti and husband Richard. Cherished grandmother of Keith Stedtler, Brittany Stedtler, Janel Stedtler, Alyssa Banca and fiancé Bryan, Casey Hamlin and husband Daniel, Faith Banca, Paige Conti and Ricky Conti. Dear sister of the late Donald Richard. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery Wednesday, April 8, 2020 was private due to pandemic. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.