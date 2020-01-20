Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
174 Ramsey St.
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Orlando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois A. Orlando


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois A. Orlando Obituary
Lois A. Orlando

Paterson - Lois A. Orlando (nee Mondanaro), 83, a lifelong resident of Paterson, passed away on January 19, 2020. Lois was born in Paterson, NJ on August 30, 1936 to the late Charles and Anna Mondanaro. She was a devoted and loving homemaker to her husband and daughters and also enjoyed playing the accordion, solving word puzzles, needlepointing and spending time at the beach. She was also a parishioner of St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson where she attended high school. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Orlando and the cherished mother of Joanne and Lori Orlando. She was predeceased by her sister Marie Amato and is also survived by her nephew Richard Amato and his wife Marian.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 23rd from 4-7pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, January 24th at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. www.santangelofuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -