Lois A. Orlando
Paterson - Lois A. Orlando (nee Mondanaro), 83, a lifelong resident of Paterson, passed away on January 19, 2020. Lois was born in Paterson, NJ on August 30, 1936 to the late Charles and Anna Mondanaro. She was a devoted and loving homemaker to her husband and daughters and also enjoyed playing the accordion, solving word puzzles, needlepointing and spending time at the beach. She was also a parishioner of St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson where she attended high school. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Orlando and the cherished mother of Joanne and Lori Orlando. She was predeceased by her sister Marie Amato and is also survived by her nephew Richard Amato and his wife Marian.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 23rd from 4-7pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, January 24th at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. www.santangelofuneral.com