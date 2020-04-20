|
|
VIOLA Lois Ann (nee; De Cesare), a lifelong resident of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 90. Prior to retiring she was a Bookkeeper for the Hackensack Housing Authority. Lois had a strong faith and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Hackensack, NJ. But what she enjoyed most of all was spending time with her loving family, including the annual trips to Wood Loch Pines in PA. Lois was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Viola Sr. of 62 years. Loving mother of Ken Viola and his wife Carol, Richard Viola and his wife Diane, Susan Donohue and her husband Brian, and Joseph "J" Viola, Jr. and his wife Lisa. Cherished grandmother of Mark and his wife Lisa, Neil and Kasha, Craig and his wife Stacie, Michael and his wife Erin, Dylan and Katie, Geoffrey and his wife Elizabeth, Steven, Michelle and Billy, Victoria and Tony, Emily and her husband Brandon and great-grandmother of Ellison, Bradley, Kayden, Autumn, Callie, and Nicholas Joseph. Dearest sister of the late Virginia, Peter, and Louis De Cesare Jr. Lois is also survived by several adoring nieces, nephews and many close friends. Memorial contributions may be made in Lois's name to St. Francis of Assisi church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601. A memorial service in celebration of Lois's life will follow at a later date. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com