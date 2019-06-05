|
Lois D. Kopec
Frankford Township - Lois D. Kopec, 99, formerly of Frankford Township, New Jersey died on April 23, 2019 in Ellenton, Florida. She was born in Frankford Township, NJ to Henry Dickerson and Lena Hough on October 22, 1919. She was a graduate of Sussex High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in primary education from Paterson State College. She taught kindergarten in Wantage and Netcong before moving to Wayne, NJ where she taught kindergarten until her retirement in 1975. She married Eugene Kopec on May 30, 1968 in Wayne, NJ.
Lois loved to dance. In New Jersey she was a member of the Tri-County Cloggers and the Country Mountain Cloggers. In Florida, as a member of the Suncoast Mummers Stringband, she was a featured solo performer for many years.
She was preceded in death by her son Calvin Fenner (Ukiah, CA), brother Frank Dickerson (Dover, NJ), sisters Doris (Ed) Scott formerly of Lafayette, NJ and Vivian (Frank) Ford (Branchville, NJ).
She is survived by her husband Eugene Kopec (Ellenton, FL), daughter Carol Faith Fenner (Grass Valley, CA), niece Gayle Penberthy (Prairie Farm, WI), nephews Ed (Jane) Scott Jr. (Lafayette, NJ) & Wayne (Bonnie) Scott (Inverness, FL), Richard (Janet) Ford (Richmond, VA), Gary Van Houten (Crystal River, FL) & Frank Dickerson Jr (Rockaway, NJ).
Interment will be at the family plot in Frankford Plains Cemetery in Augusta, NJ.