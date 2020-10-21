Lois E. Maskley



Wanaque - Maskley, Lois E. (McKinnon) age 81 of Wanaque on Wednesday October 21, 2020. She was born and lived in Wanaque all of her life. Lois worked for Arrow Group Industries in Haskell for fifty nine years retiring in 2013. She was a volunteer for the Wanaque First-Aid Squad and the Wanaque food pantry. Beloved wife of the late Donald Maskley, loving mother of Donald (Danny) Maskley and his wife Diane of Wanaque. Dear sister of Joan Ferrell of Pequannock and Arlene Clark of Toms River. Loving grandmother of DJ and Deanna. She is predeceased by her siblings; Paul, William and Carl McKinnon and Phyllis Goodwin and Wilma McCracken. Funeral service 11am on Saturday at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell followed by an interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visitation on Friday from 4-8pm.









