Lois Elaine White
- - Lois Elaine White (nee Oppermann), 71, of PA, formerly of Palisades Park, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Loving mother of Corey White, his wife Dena of PA. Cherished grandmother of Corey, Jr., Andrew & Emily White. Dear sister of Carl, Marilyn and Robert Oppermann and caring aunt to many nieces and Nephews. Memorial visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave. Cliffside Park, NJ, on Friday August 30, 2019 from 4-8PM. Please gather Saturday, August 31, at Crest Haven Memorial Park, 750 Passaic Ave., Cliffton, NJ, at 9:30 AM for her committal service.