Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Elaine White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Elaine White Obituary
Lois Elaine White

- - Lois Elaine White (nee Oppermann), 71, of PA, formerly of Palisades Park, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Loving mother of Corey White, his wife Dena of PA. Cherished grandmother of Corey, Jr., Andrew & Emily White. Dear sister of Carl, Marilyn and Robert Oppermann and caring aunt to many nieces and Nephews. Memorial visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave. Cliffside Park, NJ, on Friday August 30, 2019 from 4-8PM. Please gather Saturday, August 31, at Crest Haven Memorial Park, 750 Passaic Ave., Cliffton, NJ, at 9:30 AM for her committal service.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now