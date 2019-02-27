Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
High Mountain Presbyterian Church
730 Franklin Lake Road
Franklin Lakes, NJ
North Haledon - Lois M. (nee Pasch) - 91, of North Haledon passed away on February 24, 2019. Born in Paterson she previously lived in Haledon before moving to North Haledon in 1952. She was a former member and deacon of the North Haledon Presbyterian Church where she worked for 44 years as a secretary visiting the poor and homebound. A current member of the High Mountain Presbyterian Church in Franklin Lakes, she sang in their choir and held many additional roles within the church. Lois was a volunteer at Eva's Kitchen in Paterson.

Beloved wife of the late William Gassman (2005). Devoted mother of Jerry Gassman and his wife Tresha of Franklin Lakes and Lynne Demeo and her husband Wayne of Carver, MA. Loving grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 16 and great- great grandmother of 2.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes. Funeral Services Friday 11:00 am at the High Mountain Presbyterian Church, 730 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ. Private cremation.

The family requests donations be made in Lois' memory to the Deacons of High Mountain Presbyterian Church, 730 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
