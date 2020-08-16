1/
Lois M. (D'Annunzio) Dunlap
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois M. (née D'Annunzio) Dunlap

Toms River - Dunlap, Lois M , age 77, of Toms River, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 15th 2020. Born in Paterson, Lois had been a resident of Glen Rock before moving to Toms River over 30 years ago.

Lois dedicated her life to raising her four children and being a loved nonnie to her grandchildren. She loved cooking, giving recipes her own personal touch and later in life standing watch over her family to supervise their cooking. An avid shopper and an even better returner, Lois loved any excuse to go shopping.

Lois was the beloved wife of the late Richard P for 56 years.

A dear sister to the Predeseased Judith DePetro and survived by sister Michele Gray.

Loving mother of Donna Roberto and husband, the late Joseph (2016), of Glen Rock, Jeff Dunlap of Glen Rock, Jill Mirrer husband David of Glen Rock, Kim Reynolds husband William of Toms River. Grandfather of Bill, Nicholas, Troy, Brooke, Jaclyn, and Megan.

Cremation will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to a cause that needs your support.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved