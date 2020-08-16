Lois M. (née D'Annunzio) Dunlap



Toms River - Dunlap, Lois M , age 77, of Toms River, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 15th 2020. Born in Paterson, Lois had been a resident of Glen Rock before moving to Toms River over 30 years ago.



Lois dedicated her life to raising her four children and being a loved nonnie to her grandchildren. She loved cooking, giving recipes her own personal touch and later in life standing watch over her family to supervise their cooking. An avid shopper and an even better returner, Lois loved any excuse to go shopping.



Lois was the beloved wife of the late Richard P for 56 years.



A dear sister to the Predeseased Judith DePetro and survived by sister Michele Gray.



Loving mother of Donna Roberto and husband, the late Joseph (2016), of Glen Rock, Jeff Dunlap of Glen Rock, Jill Mirrer husband David of Glen Rock, Kim Reynolds husband William of Toms River. Grandfather of Bill, Nicholas, Troy, Brooke, Jaclyn, and Megan.



Cremation will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to a cause that needs your support.









