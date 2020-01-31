Services
Lois M. Partington


1931 - 2020
Lois M. Partington Obituary
Lois M. Partington

Butler - Lois M. Partington, 88, of Butler, NJ. Dear wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, February 3 from 4 - 8 pm at Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler.Funeral service will be offered Tuesday, February 4, 10 am Butler United Methodist Church, 5 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler. Entombment will follow in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ

Lois was born May 12, 1931 in Butler daughter of the late Charles and Ada Whritenour. She graduated Butler High School and was later employed as a secretary with the Butler Public Schools. Lois was an active member of the Butler United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She enjoyed being a longtime member of the choir, volunteered in the church office and donated her time baking for church events. She adored her grandchildren and the time she spent with them. Lois had a love of reading and her trips to Aruba, Hawaii and Mount Rushmore. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Walter in 2005. She is survived by her beloved children, Gary Partington and his wife Rebecca, Pamela (Partington) Duthie and her husband Richard and her 8 cherished grandchildren Marissa, Breann, Emily, Abby, Billy, Sean, Meghan and Ryan. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
