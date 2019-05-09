Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Oak Ridge - Lois May Tiemers, (Tiedeman) age 90, surrounded by her loving family on May 7, 2019. Born in Clifton to Louis and May (Robertson) Tiedeman she lived there prior to moving to Oak Ridge twenty-one years ago, and was a member of the Oak Ridge Golden Agers. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Tiemers was an executive assistant for Hoffman-LaRoche, Nutley and was also a professional seamstress. Beloved mother of Karen Hoffman and husband Richard, Robert Tiemers and fiancé Dawn. Grandmother of Lauren, Richard, Matthew and Natalie. Great-grandmother of Jace. Predeceased by her husband Norbert in 2016. Visitation Saturday May 11, 10 am-12 pm with a funeral ceremony at 11:30 am at Richards Funeral Home 1440 Union Valley Road West Milford. Final disposition is private.
