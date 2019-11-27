|
|
Lois Springer
Lois Springer passed away on November 24, 2019. Lois was a loving wife to Bob Springer who passed away on Oct. 29, 2019. She was a loving Mother to Ann Marie and her husband James Moritz, Dawn and her husband Anthony Conard. Grandmother to Kristen and her husband Brian Fried, Emma and Abby Gallup, Eric Moritz and great grandma to Luke Fried, sister to Marie DiMeglio and her husband John. Lois was born and raised in Haskell. She met the love of her life Bob in the 5th grade. Lois and Bob were high school sweethearts and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
Lois was the matriarch of the Springer family. She was always ready to love you, correct you and accept you. If you were coming to dinner she knew your favorite meal and it would be ready when you walked in the door.
Mom showed all of us that as a woman, you could have it all. She worked outside the home, kept an immaculate house, raised her children, babysat her grandchildren when ever she could and was a friend to many. She was also the other half of Springer Electric.
Donations may be made in Lois's honor to the Frank M. Potanka Memorial Scholarship, c/o Ramapo College, 505 Ramapo Valley Rd, Mahwah, NJ 07430.
Per her request, no viewing or services will be held. Mom and Dad had wanted a huge party to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, however, due to their poor health that was not possible. A celebration of Lois and Bob's life with the telling of stories, sharing of memories, food and drinks will be held on July 11, 2020, their 61st Wedding Anniversary, at the Pompton Lakes Elks Club 1 Perrain Ave. Pompton Lakes. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.