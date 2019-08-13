Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Parducci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Gloria Parducci


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola Gloria Parducci Obituary
Lola Gloria Parducci

Cresskill - Lola Gloria Parducci (Ramaci), 85, of Cresskill, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Wife of Edward M. Parducci and devoted mother of Susan Parducci of Englewood, Edward Parducci and wife Donna of Toms River, Joanne Saffioti and husband Thomas of Bergenfield. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Hinzpeter and wife Claudia, Dale Parducci and Thomas, Joseph and Stephen Saffioti. Daughter of the late Julia and Salvatore Ramaci. Dearest sister of Theresa and the late John, Marion, Rosie, Frank, Richard, Julie and Joe. Lola was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be forever missed.

Lola had a way of connecting with everyone that crossed her path. Creative, sensitive and a wonderful sense of humor she was loved by all.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Therese RC Church on Thursday at 10 AM with interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in Lola's memory to , .

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now