Lola Gloria Parducci
Cresskill - Lola Gloria Parducci (Ramaci), 85, of Cresskill, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Wife of Edward M. Parducci and devoted mother of Susan Parducci of Englewood, Edward Parducci and wife Donna of Toms River, Joanne Saffioti and husband Thomas of Bergenfield. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Hinzpeter and wife Claudia, Dale Parducci and Thomas, Joseph and Stephen Saffioti. Daughter of the late Julia and Salvatore Ramaci. Dearest sister of Theresa and the late John, Marion, Rosie, Frank, Richard, Julie and Joe. Lola was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be forever missed.
Lola had a way of connecting with everyone that crossed her path. Creative, sensitive and a wonderful sense of humor she was loved by all.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Therese RC Church on Thursday at 10 AM with interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in Lola's memory to , .
