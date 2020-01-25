|
Lolita Villamaria
Teaneck - Villamaria, Lolita, 83, of Teaneck, NJ, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eduardo Villamaria. Devoted mother of Edward & his wife June, and Daniel & his wife Kristi. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren. Dear sister of Rosario Manuson. Lolita was an accomplished flavor chemist, developing popular and beloved flavors like strawberry-banana yogurt; Key Lime Pie and other tropical flavors for chewing gum; and strawberry daquiri and margarita mix for a popular restaurant chain. She was a devout Catholic and travelled abroad on many religious pilgrimages, her most meaningful experience taking place while visiting the holy place of Our Lady of Lourdes. Lolita's biggest sense of pride and her most important accomplishment however, was her devotion for her family and she will be missed dearly by all.
Family will receive visitors on Monday, from 12-2PM and 7-9PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, and again on Tuesday, from 4-8PM. Funeral service from the funeral home on Wednesday, then to St. Anastasia RCC for a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. For more information and to view Lolita's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com