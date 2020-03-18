Services
Lonnie Harris Dounn


1952 - 2020
Lonnie Harris Dounn Obituary
Lonnie Harris Dounn

New York - Lonnie Harris Dounn passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Susan Dounn; his brother, Barry Dounn and wife Ellen Dounn; Ellen's sister Mindy Meyers; and his nephew, Ira Dounn, his wife, Shaina Ward and their son, Eden. Lonnie was a renowned and respected banker who worked in senior levels at HSBC for most of his career in New York and Hong Kong. He was the first to serve as Chief Credit Officer at the Bank of China in Beijing. He was scathingly witty, a lifelong Yankees fan, and he appreciated good theater. He will be missed by his loving family.
