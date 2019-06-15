Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora Pisar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora Pisar


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lora Pisar Obituary
Lora Pisar

Landing - Lora Pisar, 48, of Landing, formerly of Pequannock, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, just eight months after being diagnosed with ALS.

The M. John Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains is in charge of arrangements. For more information please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com

Lora was sadly predeceased by both her parents, but will be lovingly remembered by the Bregman, Wheeler, Murphy, Pawlikowski, and Dewey families and many dear friends and relatives.

In her memory, donations to The ALS Association would be greatly appreciated.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now