Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Passaic, NJ
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Saddle Brook, NJ
Loraine Wieczorek Obituary
Saddle Brook - Loraine Wieczorek, age 89, of Saddle Brook passed on March 24, 2019. Loraine was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Wieczorek, loving mother of Monica Horvath and her husband Zoltan, and Thomas Wieczorek and his wife Patty, dear grandmother of Tiffany Roldan and her husband Manuel, Steven Wieczorek, Bryan, Christine and Rachel Horvath, and dearest great-grandmother of Sarai Roldan. She is also survived by her niece Eva Ann Croneberger. Loraine is predeceased by her sister Lillian Dzwonczyk as well as her brother-in-law Peter.

Loraine was born in Jessup, PA and lived in Saddle Brook since 1957. Loraine was a member of the Saddle Brook Seniors and AARP and was a loyal and faithful parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Passaic, NJ and member of the Ladies Guild. She was also a volunteer member of the Hackensack Ladies Guild and sewn countless puppets for patients of the hospital.

Gathering and visiting hours at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Wednesday, March 27 7-9pm and Thursday, March 28, 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Passaic, NJ on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Burial to immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.
