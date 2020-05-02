Lorene (Lori) Marie Baker Acquaotta
Elmwood Park - Lorene (Lori) Marie Baker Acquaotta, 59, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Friday April 24, 2020. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Lori was a resident of Elmwood Park for 32 years.
Lori was the beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Ryan (wife Karly Rodriguez), Caitlyn, and Keegan (fiancée Heather Winters); devoted daughter of Thomas Baker and the late Patricia Littrell Baker; and dear sister of Sharon Baker and Michele Baker and the late William Baker.
Lori attended Schenectady County Community College and earned a bachelor's degree in gerontology from D'Youville College in Buffalo, N.Y.
An active volunteer in the Elmwood Park School system, Lori spent several years leading her daughter's Girl Scout troop. She created and developed, from the ground up, the Elmwood Park Helping Hands, a teen volunteer program at EP Memorial High School. She later worked as a youth volunteer coordinator at a local Habitat for Humanity affiliate.
Lori loved to play cards, taking delight in teaching games to her several nieces and nephews. She spent many vacations camping with family and friends and enjoying summers in Long Beach Island, N.J. The Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York held a special place in her heart. Reading was one of Lori's favorite pastimes.
Donations in Lori's memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood, The Community FoodBank of New Jersey & Habitat for Humanity.
Services were privately held.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.