Lorenzo Grandioso
Bloomingdale - Lorenzo Grandioso, age 91, of, Bloomingdale, NJ, formerly of Paterson and Prospect Park, NJ, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Mr. Grandioso was born in Naples, Italy, the son of the late Giovanni and the late Maria (Grazia) Grandioso.
Lorenzo worked for the Wayne Board of Education and in the Textile Industry in Paterson before retiring. He was a member of the Roma Sports Club on McBride Ave in Woodland Park and loved soccer.
He is survived by his beloved children, Giuseppe, wife Elizabeth, and Maria, husband Mike Costello, four cherished grandchildren, Lorenzo and Giuseppe Grandioso, Tina, husband Eric Vacante and Luigi Fusaro and 2 great grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. Lorenzo was predeceased by his loving wife Concetta.
Viewing hours will be held Sunday, June 2 from 2 to 7 pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered Monday, June 3, 10am at St. Anthony RC Church, Butler, NJ. Entombment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com