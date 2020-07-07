Lorenzo Magliocchetti

Lorenzo MagliocchettiWhiting - Lorenzo "Sonny" Magliocchetti, of Whiting NJ passed away peacefully on July 6th 2020 at the age of 85. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Mildred Magliocchetti. Loving father of Larry Magliocchetti, devout grandfather to Mary, Lawrence, and Phillip Magliocchetti, and brother to Anna Feraro, Ida Salerno, Prudy Appell, and Claire Hanf. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Thursday July 9th from 2-5 PM at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A mass celebrating Lorenzo's life and faith will be held on July 10th at 10 am at St. Andrews R.C church in Westwood. Donations may be made to the Veterans home in Paramus, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652.