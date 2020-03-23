|
|
Loretta A. Clifford
Pequannock - Loretta A. Clifford, 89, a longtime resident of Pequannock, died at home Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the care of her loving family.
Born in Brooklyn, Loretta was raised in the boro's Greenpoint neighborhood. One of six children, she was the daughter of William and Ann Dolan. Loretta spent all of her youth in Greenpoint, was educated there, and met the love of her life, Edward Clifford, at a church social there as well.
Loretta and Edward were married in 1953, and started married life in Elmont, Long Island. In 1964, Edward was transferred with Bell Labs to New Jersey, and he and Loretta moved their family to Pequannock, where they happily raised their four children.
As devout Catholics, Loretta and Edward became parishioners of Holy Spirit RC Church as soon as they moved to Pequannock, and Loretta attended daily Mass in the parish for many years. Loretta's faith was central to her life, and all her decisions, actions and attributes were formed from a place of deep faith in God.
Loretta was blessed with four grandchildren, and later, four great-grandchildren, and enjoyed nothing more than to be amongst her family.
She held many talents, though none more proficient than sewing. There seemed to not be a project she couldn't tackle! She upholstered furniture, made beautiful dresses, and enjoyed the task all the while.
Loretta was a very social person, and loved a good conversation. She could talk and talk for hours, and every once in a while would ask a question just to make sure you were paying attention! She was dearly loved, and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Loretta is lovingly survived by her children, Loretta Colletti and her husband Gary, Eileen MacDermid and her husband James, and Kevin Clifford; her siblings, Bill Dolan, Joan DeVoe, Patricia Martin, and Barbara Quinlan; her grandchildren, Jessica Weeks, Matthew MacDermid, Jamie MacDermid, and Edward MacDermid; and her great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Sarah Weeks, and Jameson and Max MacDermid.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward (2003); her son, Edward (1984); and her brother, Thomas (1982).
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic regulations, the family will be holding services privately. Interment will be held privately at 11:15 am Wednesday at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. Those that wish to may view the livestream of the graveside prayers at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations to in Loretta's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.