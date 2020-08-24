Loretta A. Tagliaferri



River Edge - Loretta A. Tagliaferri (née DeStefano), 79, of River Edge, entered into eternal life on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to Vincent Tagliaferri. Devoted mother of Dr. Frank Tagliaferri and his wife Jenna, Vincent Tagliaferri and his wife Paula, Michael Tagliaferri and his wife Katie. Cherished grandmother of Vincent, Olivia, Autumn, Andrew, and Ella. Dear sister of Elizabeth DeStefano.



Loretta was born in Newark, NJ to Gerita (née Zaccardo) and Carmine DeStefano. She earned a B.A. degree from Kean College and was a school teacher with the Bloomfield Board of Education. She was also a teachers' aide in the River Edge school system, and with her husband managed the General Driving School.



Loretta settled in River Edge with her husband where she proudly raised her three sons and was an active member in the community. She loved spending time with her grandkids and could always be seen dining out with her husband. She enjoyed reading, doing the NY Times crossword puzzles and could always be counted on to help friends and neighbors. She greatly impacted all the lives she touched and will be truly missed.



Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Thursday, 4-8 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road. River Edge.









