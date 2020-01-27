|
Loretta Brown
Passaic - Loretta Brown (Wade), age 83, of Passaic, departed this life on January 20, 2020.
She was employed at ADP for over 20 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church- Passaic, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was predeceased by her mother Josephine Wade and husband James Brown. She leaves precious memories to her sister Edith Stark Slade, step daughter Katrina Robinson, nieces, Charmece Baker, Charlene Crouchet, Aparicio, Daucier and Saadia Crouchet. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service Friday January 31st 10AM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, 143 Myrtle Ave, Passaic.
Visitation 9-10AM
