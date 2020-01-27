Services
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
143 Myrtle Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 779-1892
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Brown Obituary
Loretta Brown

Passaic - Loretta Brown (Wade), age 83, of Passaic, departed this life on January 20, 2020.

She was employed at ADP for over 20 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church- Passaic, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was predeceased by her mother Josephine Wade and husband James Brown. She leaves precious memories to her sister Edith Stark Slade, step daughter Katrina Robinson, nieces, Charmece Baker, Charlene Crouchet, Aparicio, Daucier and Saadia Crouchet. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service Friday January 31st 10AM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, 143 Myrtle Ave, Passaic.

Visitation 9-10AM

braggfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -