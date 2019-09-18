Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne Church
15-05 St. Anne Street
Fair Lawn, NJ
Loretta E. (Haarmann) Harrington

Loretta E. (Haarmann) Harrington Obituary
Loretta E. (Haarmann) Harrington

Fair Lawn - Loretta E. (Haarmann) Harrington, age 95, a longtime resident of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in New York City and raised in the Bronx, she resided in Fair Lawn, NJ before moving to Mahwah. She was a parishioner of St. Anne Church in Fair Lawn and a member of Al-Anon of Bergen County. An avid traveler, she enjoyed visiting family and friends.

Prior to retiring in 1994, she was a bank clerk with National Community Bank in Maywood for 20 years.

Beloved wife of the late John Harrington. Loving and devoted mother of Barbara Schade and late husband Douglas, Jeannette Asaibene and husband David, Theresa Bolt and husband Douglas, Virginia Renna and husband Roger, Jacqueline Patterson and husband Mark and the late Loretta Giarratano and surviving husband Edward. Dear sister of the late Corneilus Haarmann and the late Elizabeth Rittereiser. Cherished grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of 4.

The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, September 22, 2019, 2-6 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 23, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Anne Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Loretta to Susan G. Komen North Jersey, 4 Campus Drive, Parsippany, NJ 07054 would be appreciated.
