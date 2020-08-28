Loretta Ennico (nee Harms)



Ennico (nee Harms), Loretta, 73, passed peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, a resident at Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains, NJ.



Mother to Laurie Bauman and husband Scott, Kimberly Ennico Smith and husband Robert, and Christopher Ennico. Dear sister to Carol Boznanski. Loving grandma to Ryan, Andrew, Sarah and Nicholas.



Born and raised in Jersey City, Loretta trained in nursing at the Holy Name Hospital School of Nursing in Teaneck. After graduating as a registered nurse in 1967, she met the love of her life, Louis Ennico Jr., a hospital pharmacist, who predeceased her in 2016. They married and raised their family in Dumont, New Milford, and Westwood. Loretta served as a nurse in hospitals, physicians' offices, and in home care. Her thoughtful and over generous spirit and humor will be missed. Loretta's skills at homemade crafts such as table decorations, costumes, gift wrapping, and floral arrangements made holidays and any day festive and special. Her stylishness, bright eyes, warm smile, and endearing laugh made any stranger she met her next friend.



A memorial Mass will be held 10 am Saturday, September 5 at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains. Inurnment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.









