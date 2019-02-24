|
Loretta M. DeRusso
Lodi - Loretta M. DeRusso (nee Cardone) 71, of Lodi passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Loretta was a Teacher's Aide in Special Education at the Felician School for Exceptional Children in Lodi. Beloved wife of Richard J. DeRusso. Devoted mother of Jennifer DeRusso and her fiancé Michael Porcile and Stephanie Baldino and her husband Jamie. Loving daughter of the late Margherita Cardone. Dear sister of Francine Santos, Rosa Maria Bertino and the late Michael A. Cardone, Jr. and his wife Nancy. Cherished grandmother of Isabella and Giovanna Baldino. Funeral Services and interment were private. Memorial contributions to the Brain Injury Alliance (bianj.org) in memory of Loretta M. DeRusso would be appreciated. Arrangements by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com