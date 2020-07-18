Loretta M. Healey
Paramus - Loretta Marguerite Healey (Finnigan) passed on to a much better and happier place on July 14, 2020. She was a wonderful woman who truly did not have a mean bone in her body. Forever cheerful she was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put others before herself. Loretta was born January 17,1925 in Orange Massachusetts and grew up during the Great Depression when being poor really meant something. The daughter of Ora Duval Finnigan, she excelled in school and was a spelling bee champion but had a lifelong aversion to math which had the unusual effect of making her itch whenever faced with a less than straightforward equation. Being captain of her field hockey team may have given her the fighting spirit that she carried throughout her life. She worked multiple jobs as a teenager to help her family survive and met the love of her life, Frank Healey while she was lollygagging at the deli counter in Brockelman Bros. in Fitchburg while Frank was being swamped as a soda jerk. (At least that's how he told it.) During WW 2 she worked long hours in the War Price and Rationing Board. They married in 1948 and began a family in Allentown PA before moving to Ridgewood NJ in 1956. Raising children in the 1960's was no easy task and she worked mightily at it getting us all through those tumultuous years alive and well and able to deal with everything life threw at us. Dutifully taking up golf, paddle tennis and bowling at her husband's request she was competitive in all three and had a 145 bowling average despite bowling off the wrong foot for 30 years. ("Ma, your bowling off the wrong foot!" " That's according to you!". An avid bicyclist she went on frequent cycling adventures often covering hundreds of miles. In later years she and Frank traveled the world even visiting Antarctica and surviving a shipwreck, well a crash anyway. She took particular pride and pleasure in being a lead writer and editor of the RCC Tee Leaf newsletter for 9 years. In later years she suffered through the ravages of age with a smile on her face. With the help of Dorothy Berry, her loyal Visiting Angel, she kept a cranky old man going for over 71 years of marriage until his death in March of 2020. Proving that you should always listen to your mother and that she is always right, for decades she had predicted she would live to age 95 and proved right again. Predeceased by her husband Frank, her brothers John H and Thomas F Finnigan, she will be sorely and forever missed by her children, Steven, Elaine Corwin (Justin), Frank (Julia) and grandchildren Keith Corwin (Anna) ,Ryan (Kara), Colin (Sun Jung), Evan and Seth. She was the proudest great grandmother ever of Elijah and Enoch Healey and Ira Corwin. Rest in peace, Ma - you were the greatest! A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday at Feeney Funeral Home from 12:00 - 12:45pm, Ridgewood. Inurnment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park. FeeneyFuneralHome.com