Loretta Manookian
Westwood - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Loretta Manookian, 95 years young of Westwood, NJ, formerly of Park Ridge New Jersey. Our mother received her Angel wings at home surrounded by her loving family and friends on May 31, 2019.
Loretta was a loving, kind, amazing, patient, caring, compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a friend to many. Loretta was the strongest woman we have ever known. A fierce mama bear that will live with us forever. Totally devoted to her family. Always with a ready smile, a big hug and positive encouraging words. Mom always said she was so grateful to be blessed with the people in her life.
Loretta was known for telling it like it was. No one kept a baseball cap on after entering her home and especially did not attempt to sit at the table to eat with one on. Mom would knock it off one's head. Not a word needed to be said and it would never happen again.
Loretta was the happiest when hosting dinners, like Thanksgiving Day and St. Patrick's Day gatherings with family and friends were her favorite. When asked if someone could bring a guest or a few; mom always said "Of course, the more the merrier", thus our gatherings were huge. Our home was always the gathering place for all. Mom enjoyed cooking and baking for the entire neighborhood. She had a great sense of humor.
Loretta belonged to the Golden Age Club and enjoyed her Tuesday meetings. Loretta was a passionate reader of all kind books. She also enjoyed exchanging books with club members and friends. Loretta also had an avid interest in politics and loved a good "discussion" about them.
Loretta was predeceased by her loving husband Jack, her parents Captain Robert and Anna H. and three brothers; William, Robert and Arthur. Three children Robert, Susan and Jack. Two grandchildren, Jack and Danielle. Two great grandchildren; Jack and Christian.
Loretta is survived by her children; Kathy (Chuck), Diane (Tom) (Lauretta), Joseph, (Sue), (Joyce), Candy and Nancy. Grandchildren; Teresa (Shawn), Dawn, Joseph, Angela, Michael, Jason, Cheyenne, Amanda, David, Kristy (John), James, Shannon (Jovanni) and Lance. Great-grandchildren; Kyle, Destiny, Caleb, Cheyenne, CJ, Marcus, Noa, Kristian, Devin, Myia and Rhyes and good friend Sandra. All whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them. Even as she awaited her angel wings in a selfless act, Loretta thought of her family, writing on a pad...
"To my beautiful family, I love you one and all, now and forever. Please stay together".
Our mom, forever in our hearts.
Memorial gathering on Friday, June 14th from 4-8 PM at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. Burial Saturday, June 15th, at 10 AM, Maryrest Cemetary, Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The in memory of Loretta.