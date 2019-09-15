|
|
Loretta O. Kolvik
Little Ferry - Loretta O. Kolvik (Lolly), 72, died peacefully at Villa Marie Claire hospice in Saddle River on Wednesday, September 11th.
She was born March 22, 1947 in New York City, the daughter of John and Loretta Kolvik (both deceased).
Lolly was a bookkeeper for many years but her favorite job was as a nanny to Danielle and taking care of Erna, Elaine and Teresa. She was a member of the St. Margaret of Cortona Church in Little Ferry. Lolly loved taking care of her family and traveling but was stopped by Interstitial Cystitis.
Lolly is survived by her brothers, Richard Kolvik and his wife, Debra, of Morris, NY, Kristopher Kolvik of Morris, NY, Daniel Kolvik and his wife, Dona, of Pittsfield, NY, sister Karen Bodie and her husband, Chuck, of New Berlin, NY and sisters Erna and Teresa Kolvik, of Little Ferry, N.J.; and sister-in-law, Lynda Kolvik of Newton, NJ. Lolly also had many nieces and nephews: Tracy, Michael, Richard, Leanne, Lindsay, Sara, Erik, Elizabeth, Dakota, Blaize, Chance, Chase, Danielle, and great nieces and nephews: Jordan, Jenna, Nathan, Hayden, Ariana, Kian, Ella, Jameson, Alaina and Easton. Lolly also leaves behind many beloved cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, John Kolvik, and a sister, Elaine Kolvik.
Lolly's funeral mass will be on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 am at St. Margaret of Cortona Church, 31 Chamberlain Avenue, Little Ferry, NJ.
Lolly suffered for many years from Interstitial Cystitis. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to ICHelp.org in Lolly's memory. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.