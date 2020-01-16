Services
Loretta "Peggy" Parodi Obituary
Loretta "Peggy" Parodi

Montclair - Parodi, Loretta "Peggy" (nee Troiani), age 97 of Montclair at rest in Montclair on January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry James Parodi (1995). Loving mother of James Parodi of Wayne and Corine Parodi Jones of Montclair. Dear sister of the late Emma, Pierina, Mildred, Minnie, Charles and Moon. Grandmother of Henry James, Jacquelyn, Xavier and Katie. Born in Paterson, she lived most of her life in Totowa. She was employed by Meyer Brothers Department Store, Paterson and the Broadway Bank & Trust Company, Paterson. She was a member of the Happy Seniors of Totowa and a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Saturday 9:00 - 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128-6804 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
