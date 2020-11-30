1/
Loretta Stodnick
formerly Bogota - passed away November 29, 2020. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota where she belonged to the Altar and Scapular Confraternity and belonged to the Ridgefield Park Seniors. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of John and his wife Linda and Robert and his wife Tracy. Dear sister of the late Helen, Stella, Henry, Edward and Marion Graczyk, Jenny Krammink, Sophia Kapitula and Lillian Valenti. Loving grandmother of Brandy, Rebecca, Katherine, Lyndsey, Shannon and great grandmother of Skyler, Ashlyn, Grace, Addison, Hendrix and Hailey. The funeral will leave Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Friday morning at 9 for the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church at 9:30. Interment Br. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Visiting Thursday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Joseph's Altar and Scapular society would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
