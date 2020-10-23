Or Copy this URL to Share

Loretta Whitmer



Northvale - Whitmer, Loretta nee: Bianchini, age 84, of Northvale, on October 19, 2020. She was born in Bronx, NY. Beloved mother of Wallace Whitmer and his wife Susan, Catherine Gutschmidt and her husband Richard, and the late Ida Whitmer. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Ryan, Leandra, Kyle, Gillian and Richard. Loving great grandmother of Isabella and Jayson. Arrangements were Entrusted to Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Directors.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store