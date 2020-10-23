1/
Loretta Whitmer
1936 - 2020
Loretta Whitmer

Northvale - Whitmer, Loretta nee: Bianchini, age 84, of Northvale, on October 19, 2020. She was born in Bronx, NY. Beloved mother of Wallace Whitmer and his wife Susan, Catherine Gutschmidt and her husband Richard, and the late Ida Whitmer. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Ryan, Leandra, Kyle, Gillian and Richard. Loving great grandmother of Isabella and Jayson. Arrangements were Entrusted to Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Directors.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
