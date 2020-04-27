Services
Lorette J. Collins Obituary
Lorette J. Collins

Moneta, VA - Lorette J. Collins (nee Von Hoene) died at her home in Moneta, Virginia on April 25, 2020 after many years of medical challenges. She is pre-deceased by her husband, the late John Collins, and her brother, Bill Von Hoene, her mother, Marie Von Hoene and her father, Bob Von Hoene Sr, and is survived by her brother, Bob Von Hoene, and his wife, Mary; her sisters, Lenore, Lois and Linda Von Hoene; her sister, Lorraine West and husband, Chris, and her beloved yellow Lab, Yogi.

Lorette grew up in Ridgewood, New Jersey and worked at the 3M Company in Paramus and West Caldwell, NJ, where she met and married the love of her life, John "Johnny" Collins. They lived in Lincoln Park, New Jersey until John's work with the 3M Company brought them to St Paul, Minnesota. After John's thirty-two year career with the 3M Company ended, they retired to Moneta, VA on the beautiful Smith Mountain Lake, to enjoy their golden years on the lake with wonderful friends and neighbors. In spite of her health challenges, Lorette demonstrated a life-long commitment to assisting those in need, from the young to the elderly. Most recently, she volunteered with Lake Christian Ministries, an organization in Moneta, VA dedicated to improving the lives of the less fortunate in their community.

Lorette will be interred with John at Bethel Memorial Park in Pennsauken, NJ. A service honoring Lorette's life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations would be gratefully accepted at Lake Christian Ministries, 13157 S Old Moneta Rd, Moneta, VA 24121; phone number: (540) 297-3214.
