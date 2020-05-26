Lori-Ann Beck
Lori-Ann Beck

Moonachie - Lori-Ann Beck, age 47, of Moonachie, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was a Certified Municipal Financial Officer in Little Ferry for 15 years.

Devoted mother to Thomas and Crystal Mudry. Loving daughter to Karen Curtis (nee Kruk). Dear sister to Susan Shortino, James Beck, Adam Beck, Cheri Beck and Barbara Curtis.

The funeral and cremation will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
